Taremi shortlisted for Primeira Liga’s MVP award

Luis Díazm, Otávio and Vítor Ferreira, Pablo Sarabia, Darwin Núñez, Ricardo Horta, Fran Navarro, Pedrinho, and Samuel Lino are also on the list, the Portuguese Professional Football League announced on Sunday.

The announcement comes a few days after Spain’s Marca magazine put Taremi on a list of top 100 players of the European leagues last season as voted by 73 experts around the world.

Real Madrid players Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Vinicius Jr. were on top of the list ranked first to third respectively.

The 29-year-old Iranian forward’s stunning performance on the field has turned heads.

His bicycle kick goal against Chelsea was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021. He was also chosen as the best player of April 2022 from Porto.