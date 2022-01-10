Taliban Foreign Ministry calls talks in Tehran “constructive”

The Taliban Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Hafiz Zia said in a tweet Amir Khan Motaqi who visited Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry held talks with Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Hafiz added that Amir Abdollahian and Motaqi discussed economic issues between Iran and Afghanistan and they also held constructive negotiations over trade, oil products, transit and security issues.

He also quoted Amir Abdollahian and Motaqi as saying Afghanistan serves as an export bridge linking southern to central Asia and that Iran can use the route for exporting goods to regional countries and Afghanistan can also use Iran as a transit route.