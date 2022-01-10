Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
WorldAsiaPoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Taliban Foreign Ministry calls talks in Tehran “constructive”

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The Taliban say the meeting between their acting foreign minister and Iran’s foreign minister in Tehran was positive and constructive.

The Taliban Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Hafiz Zia said in a tweet Amir Khan Motaqi who visited Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry held talks with Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Hafiz added that Amir Abdollahian and Motaqi discussed economic issues between Iran and Afghanistan and they also held constructive negotiations over trade, oil products, transit and security issues.

He also quoted Amir Abdollahian and Motaqi as saying Afghanistan serves as an export bridge linking southern to central Asia and that Iran can use the route for exporting goods to regional countries and Afghanistan can also use Iran as a transit route.

Previous articleIran’s Farhadi loses Golden Globe race to Japan’s Hamaguchi
Next articleSANA: US building Syria refinery to increase oil theft

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks