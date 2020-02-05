There are 366 wells forming Tala Water wells, equal to the number of days in a leap year; each day people used the water of one well.

There are multiple wells next to Naderi Castle in Laft, Iran’s Qeshm Island. The hardworking people in the region dug them through Schist rocks which had covered the ground. Since a plaster layer lies at the bottom of the wells, water stays there healthy and cold for a long time.

The number of these wells is said to stand at 366, equal to the number of days in a leap year; each day people used the water of one well.

What follows are photos of Tala (Tal Eau) Water Wells in Iran’s Qeshm Island:

 

