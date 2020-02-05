There are multiple wells next to Naderi Castle in Laft, Iran’s Qeshm Island. The hardworking people in the region dug them through Schist rocks which had covered the ground. Since a plaster layer lies at the bottom of the wells, water stays there healthy and cold for a long time.

The number of these wells is said to stand at 366, equal to the number of days in a leap year; each day people used the water of one well.

What follows are photos of Tala (Tal Eau) Water Wells in Iran’s Qeshm Island: