Laft is a small, beautiful village in Iran’s Qeshm Island. This coastal village, which is located in the northwest of Qeshm and east of Hara Forests, was registered as a national site in 2006.

Hara Forests, traditional dhow building workshops, and Tala water wells are among the attractions of Laft Village.

Green tropical trees, long palms and wind-catchers in different kinds and sizes have given special beauty to this village. Thanks to its architectural attractions, Laft is one of Iran’s top ten villages.

What follows are photos of Laft, port of wind-catcher in Iran’s Qeshm Island: