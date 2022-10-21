Friday, October 21, 2022
Head of Iran’s Taekwondo Federation slams UK for denying visas for Iranian athletes

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hadi Saei

The head of Iran's Taekwondo Federation has criticized Britain for refusing to issue visas for seven members of the Iranian national Taekwondo team in the World Taekwondo Grand Prairie competitions in Manchester.

In an apparent reference to the West, Hadi Saei said, “They always chant slogans that sports must be separated from politics, but they once again tied political events to sports.”

Saee said the UK’s move to deny the Iranian national team’s members their visas will make the situation difficult for Iranian Taekwondo athletes to secure their place in the Paris Olympics.

According to the head of Iran’s Taekwondo Federation, Iran was the first country to apply for visas to take part in the competitions but its athletes were denied their visas.

Saei himself was a Taekwondo athlete who became the most successful Iranian competitor in Olympic history and the most titled champion in this sport by winning 9 world class titles.

He won three olympic titles in 2000 and 2004 and 2008, two world championships titles, four world cup titles and one world olympic qualification tournament.

