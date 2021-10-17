Swiss Parliament speaker visits Isfahan, Yazd

The speaker of the Swiss National Assembly Andreas Aebi has traveled to Isfahan and Yazd to visit the historical sites of these Iranian cities.

In Isfahan, the Speaker of the Swiss National Assembly met with Bishop Kashichian, the Armenian religious leader of Isfahan and southern Iran.

Aebi also visited various sections of the Vank Church and then the Khajavi Bridge, two historical sites of Isfahan. He also visited other historical monuments of Isfahan such as the Imam Square and Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Aali Qapo Palace and a cloth engraving workshop.

Abei then met with Isfahan’s Governor Seyed Reza Mortazavi at the city’s Abbasi Hotel.

The Speaker of the Swiss National Assembly and the Swiss Ambassador traveled to Yazd with their families. During their two-day visit to Yazd, they met with the Governor of Yazd and discussed cultural and economic assets of Switzerland and Iran, especially regarding ways of helping with the economic development of Yazd, which is a world famous ancient city.

Abei visited Yazd’s fire temple and the historical parts of the city like the Yazd Grand Mosque. Of course, in one part of their trip, the group also visited the city of Meybod and the Zilu (A kind of Iranian carpet) projects as global handicrafts.

They also went to Ardakan.

