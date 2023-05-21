Swiss envoy summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry over “meddlesome move”

Following Switzerland’s meddlesome remarks about the internal affairs of Iran and also the “unconventional and unprofessional” use of the country’s embassy in Tehran to republish a picture with a fake flag, on Sunday Mrs. Nadine Lozano, the Swiss Confederation’s ambassador in Tehran, was summoned by the director of the Western Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In the meeting, she was informed about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s dissatisfaction with and objection to the actions of the Swiss side, it added.

It was also clarified that such an unconventional action had not been in accordance with the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Confederation and should be corrected, the statement read.

In response, the Swiss ambassador said that she would reflect the matter to her country as soon as possible.