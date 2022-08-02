Swiss envoy pays tribute to Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian

In a tweet on Tuesday, Switzerland’s Embassy in the Iranian capital posted a picture of Shajarian as he received the letter from Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano.

The Embassy also paid respect to Homayoun’s late father, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran’s legendary classical singer.

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, the country’s most prominent and internationally-acclaimed vocalist in the area of traditional Persian music, died of cancer in 2020.

Homayoun joined Tehran Conservatory of Music, choosing Kamancheh as his professional instrument and was tutored by Ardeshir Kamkar.

In 1991, Homayoun accompanied his father in concerts of Ava Music Ensemble in the United States, Europe and Iran, playing Tombak.

Afterwards, he started accompanying his father also on vocals. His first independent work Nassim-e Vasl was released in 2003.

Homayoun performed live-stream concert on 24 May 2020 during coronavirus pandemic.

The singer returned to the stage in Tehran last month, as Covid-19 briefly let up in the country.