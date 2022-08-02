Tuesday, August 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureMusicSelected

Swiss envoy pays tribute to Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian

By IFP Editorial Staff
Swiss envoy praised Iran’s Homayoun Shajarian

The Swiss ambassador to Tehran hands over a letter of appreciation to Iran’s renowned singer Homayoun Shajarian for his “outstanding contribution in the field of art and culture.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Switzerland’s Embassy in the Iranian capital posted a picture of Shajarian as he received the letter from Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano.

The Embassy also paid respect to Homayoun’s late father, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran’s legendary classical singer.

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, the country’s most prominent and internationally-acclaimed vocalist in the area of traditional Persian music, died of cancer in 2020.

Homayoun joined Tehran Conservatory of Music, choosing Kamancheh as his professional instrument and was tutored by Ardeshir Kamkar.

In 1991, Homayoun accompanied his father in concerts of Ava Music Ensemble in the United States, Europe and Iran, playing Tombak.

Afterwards, he started accompanying his father also on vocals. His first independent work Nassim-e Vasl was released in 2003.

Homayoun performed live-stream concert on 24 May 2020 during coronavirus pandemic.

The singer returned to the stage in Tehran last month, as Covid-19 briefly let up in the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks