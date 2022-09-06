Sweden ‘intensifies restrictions’ on Iranian national held in prison

The Iranian national, Hamid Nouri, told his wife in a brief phone conversation allowed on Monday after a month of being held incommunicado that he was still being held in solitary confinement, had no access to a medic or his lawyer, and had been denied even the translated script of the verdict against him.

Nouri told his wife that his notes and books had been taken away from his cell and he was now being denied even the right to read.

He emphasized that he had absolutely no access to his lawyer.

The Swedish government has yet to comment on this.

A Swedish court issued the life imprisonment verdict against Nouri in July, after 93 trial sessions which 50 people attended as plaintiffs and witnesses, all of them members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist group or their relatives.

Nouri was arrested in Sweden in 2019. Iran has called for his immediate release and reparations for the damage caused by his illegal detention.

The Mojahedin-e-Khalq group is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians in terrorist attacks in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The group had been on a United States blacklist of terrorist organizations for decades but was delisted under former President Barack Obama.