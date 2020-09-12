Supplying Medicines Top Priority for Gov’t amid Sanctions: Iran President

The Iranian president says a top priority for the government is to provide medicines for people amid the tough economic situation caused by sanctions.

President Hassan Rouhani said enemies even prevent drugs from reaching Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“At a time when enemies have even banned [companies from sending] medications needed by the people as part of their unfair and illegal sanctions, a high priority for the country is to meet needs for medicines,” he said.

He made the remarks during a conversation with Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, who presented a report on the trend of procurement of raw materials for pharmaceutical companies.

Hemmati said some $900 million have been allocated to the import of medicines and medical equipment over the past six months.