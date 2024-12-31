Iran Judiciary rejects reports actress Taraneh Alidoosti under ‘travel ban’

Dismissing reports circulating on social media, Jahangir clarified during a press conference on Tuesday there is no punishment known in Iran’s legal system as ‘travel ban.’

He further asserted that there is no restriction on Alidoosti’s national ID card, citing the National Registry Organization’s confirmation on the issue.

An Iranian filmmaker claimed on December 27 on social media that Alidoosti was barred from traveling domestically and internationally.

Two days later, Alidoosti’s lawyer, Zahra Minooie, said no official body had accepted responsibility for the travel restriction and mentioned that Alidoosti’s name has been listed as restricted from transactions in all notary offices since 2022.

Alidoosti, a prominent critic of mandatory hijab laws, was arrested in November 2022 for supporting the nationwide protests that later turned deadly, but released a month later on bail.