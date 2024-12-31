Gaza population drops by 6% amid Israel’s war: Report

Ola Awad, head of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), said the territory’s population drpped to 2.1 million, down by 160,000 people since 2023.

Awad stated nearly 45,500 people have been killed in Israeli attacks and 100,000 others fled the enclave since Oct. 7, 2023.

She added the victims included 17,581 children and 12,048 women, while nearly 107,000 have been injured and around 11,000 others missing.

The PCBS estimated the Palestinian population at around 15 million, including 5.5 living in Gaza and the West Bank, 1.8 million inside Israel and the rest in diaspora worldwide.

Palestinian media reports also revealed that over 180 children born during Israel’s war on Gaza have been killed amid relentless Israeli bombardment.

Tragically, the total number of infants who lost their lives before reaching their first birthday has now exceeded 800, according to the report.

These harrowing figures stress the catastrophic impact of Israel’s military campaign on Gaza’s most vulnerable, with children bearing the brunt of the violence.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics has also warned that Gaza’s economy has completely collapsed, while the West Bank faces a severe economic downturn in 2024 due to Israel’s relentless assault.

Awad told Wafa that Gaza’s GDP has contracted by a staggering 82 percent, a result of total economic paralysis and skyrocketing unemployment, which has now reached 80 percent.

Meanwhile, the West Bank’s economy has shrunk by over 19 percent, with unemployment soaring to 35 percent.