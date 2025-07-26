Sunni Friday prayer leader in SE Iran condemns terrorist attack on Zahedan courthouse

In a statement, Molavi Abdolhamid expressed deep sorrow over the deadly assault and underlined that any form of insecurity harms the interests of the people of the province. “Unfortunately, armed assailants attacked the provincial courthouse in Zahedan this morning, resulting in several people being killed and injured”, the statement said.

“I strongly condemn this inhumane attack, which targeted a public, non-military institution and led to the deaths of unarmed civilians, including a woman and a child.”

Molavi Abdolhamid added that such actions are religiously unjustifiable.

“Armed attacks do not serve the interests of the people of Sistan and Baluchestan”, he noted, saying, “Any form of insecurity undermines the well-being and prosperity of the province”.

Gunmen opened fire on the Zahedan courthouse earlier on Saturday, leading to multiple casualties.

The Quds Base of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the terror attack claimed the lives of six people and injured at least 22 others.