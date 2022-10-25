Strategic data obtained from French spies arrested in Iran: Judiciary spox

In a presser on Tuesday in Tehran, Massoud Setayeshi said, “This dossier is highly important and its different aspects demand more work and investigations,” which, he added, are underway with “a fast pace and accuracy.”

“Important strategic intelligence was obtained from the accused in the case, which is on the agenda of special judicial authorities given its high significance. The investigations are ongoing using technical and scientific methods,” he said.

The “dreams of enemies and spy services of the West, America and Zionism to disrupt the Iranian people’s security — which are serious but incapable of coming true — are not mere theories,” he warned.

He said Iran was in possession of information that the “sworn enemies” the Iranian establishment had made plans in advance to incite violation, endanger the lives of civilians, arouse public sentiments, spread rumors and create media hype, which all require a firm response.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Arabic-language television news network al-Alam TV aired a video of the two French spies admitting to their attempts to provoke anti-government protests and riots with the ultimate goal of putting pressure on the country’s Islamic establishment.

The arrests had taken place months ago, before the outbreak of the recent wave of unrest and deadly riots in the country, following the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman in mid-September.