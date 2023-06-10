President Raisi holds phone call with Franec’s Macron over JCPOA, bilateral ties

Jamshidi announced in a post on his Twitter account that Macron called Raisi on Saturday and had a conversation for 90 minutes.

The French president has made it clear that he seeks interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jamshidi said.

He also added that the two presidents talked about the promotion of relations between Iran and France, the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, regional developments, and ways to continue interaction.

Raisi has already highlighted his administration’s push for the termination of the sanctions on Iran, stressing that Tehran would never bow out of the negotiations on the sanctions removal talks and the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).