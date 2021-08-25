Story of Iranian Nurse Who Recites Poems to Soothe Covid Patients

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Amid the outbreak of corona pandemic throughout Iran,
a video of an Iranian nurse who sings songs for the patients has gone viral recently. In this video, Forough Ahmadi who works at Al-Zahra Hospital of Isfahan province in central Iran, recites poems and sings songs for the patients and her colleagues to give them peace of mind.

According to Tasnim News Agency, she has been singing these songs long before people who know about it. She merged her interest in poetry, literature and music with her critical nursing job, to play a more beautiful role in her white nursing attire.

Below you can see the video showing her reciting poems for the patients:

 

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

