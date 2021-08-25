Story of Iranian Nurse Who Recites Poems to Soothe Covid Patients

Amid the outbreak of corona pandemic throughout Iran,

a video of an Iranian nurse who sings songs for the patients has gone viral recently. In this video, Forough Ahmadi who works at Al-Zahra Hospital of Isfahan province in central Iran, recites poems and sings songs for the patients and her colleagues to give them peace of mind.

According to Tasnim News Agency, she has been singing these songs long before people who know about it. She merged her interest in poetry, literature and music with her critical nursing job, to play a more beautiful role in her white nursing attire.

Below you can see the video showing her reciting poems for the patients: