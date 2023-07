Jabbari, who was especially popular with Esteghlal’s fans in the past two decades, inaugurated his bookstore in Zaferahniyeh neighborhood in northern Tehran on Sunday.

A number of actors and soccer players were present in the opening ceremony.

Jabbari, the former captain of Esteghlal FC, has been keen about culture and arts. He has previously produced movies, supported theatrical performances, and been present in cultural and artistic circles.