Stage Set for Collapse of Israel: IRGC Chief

A senior Iranian military commander says the stage is set for the collapse of the Israeli regime.

Major General Hossein Salami added once the situation is prepared for Tel Aviv’s mistake, any future war will lead to the regime’s annihilation.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) made the comment in a meeting with Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, in Tehran.

In the meeting, General Salami lauded Hezbollah’s prudence and might, describing the movement as a power which brings dignity to, and ensures the security of Lebanese people.

“At a time when we are seeing the growing power of the resistance front, on the other hand we are seeing the enemies of the resistance front declining, though on social media they are launching psychological warfare to create the impression that the reverse is true,” General Salami noted.

“Hezbollah’s recent epic move to stop the Israeli military showed the new prime minister of this fabricated regime that equations are determined somewhere else and that nothing has changed,” he explained.

“Zionists have a deep understanding of the reality that if Hezbollah’s engine is revved up, they should definitely leave occupied territories,” the top commander said.

He underlined if Hezbollah power of “waging war on the ground” is set in motion, it will lead to “a domino of escape” for the Israeli regime.