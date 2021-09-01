“Speedboat hits South Pars Platform in Persian Gulf”

IFP Editorial Staff
Reports say a speedboat has hit Platform B in Iran’s South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf.

The personnel on the platform took action swiftly and brought the situation under control.

The accident caused no casualties. Nor was the rig damaged.

But pictures of the vessel published by Fars News Agency showed the sides of the hull below the deck were cut through on impact.

It’s business as usual now there and Platform B is producing gas.

South Pars is the world’s largest national gas field shared by Iran and Qatar.

