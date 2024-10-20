Source: Three advanced Israeli fighter jets destroyed in Iran’s Operation True Promise II against Israel

Although Israel had repositioned a significant number of its fighter jets in neighboring countries’ airbases before the operation, the operation inflicted substantial damage, the anonymous source said.

Satellite imagery also confirmed the damage to an F-35 hangar at the Nevatim airbase in the Negev Desert, with IntelSky verifying that at least 40 points at the strategic base were hit.

The Middlebury Institute reported that at least three F-35 shelters were struck during the missile operation.

Operation True Promise II was carried out on October 1 in two three-minute phases, during which nearly 200 ballistic missiles were launched with a 90 percent accuracy rate, sources say.

Military affairs expert Abdolreza Sadegh told FARS that Iran used less than one-fifth of its missile capability in this operation, suggesting Iran can launch at least 7,000 missiles within 24 hours if necessary.

Iran said it targeted three major Israeli air force bases of Nevatim, Hatzerim, and Tel Nof with Emad, Qadr, Kheibar Shekan, and Fattah 1 missiles in retaliation for Israeli assassination of resistance leaders including Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

The conflict has seen numerous escalations in recent months, with both sides engaging in military operations and cyber warfare.