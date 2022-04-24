Source: Tehran, Riyadh headed for ‘diplomatic’ talks

The source told Russia’s RT Arabic that the meeting was attended by the deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the director of Saudi Arabia’s intelligence agency and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

“During the meeting, the two sides agreed to end security meetings and shift to diplomatic negotiations,” the source said.

“The sixth round of the talks are also expected to be held in Iraq.”

According to RT, the source described the atmosphere of the talks as “positive”, saying the two sides agreed on a number of points to calm things between Tehran and Riyadh.

Earlier, Iran’s Nour News, which is affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said top Iraqi and Omani officials had a key role in shaping the joint meetings between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Media reports also say the fifth round of the talks in Baghdad focused on the main challenges to resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

There has been no official statement on how the fifth round went ahead, but Nour News cited its own sources as saying that the negotiations have increased hopes for the two countries to move toward resumption of diplomatic relations.

There is also speculation that a meeting of Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers is in the picture in the near future.