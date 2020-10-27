Some 7,000 Iranians Contract Coronavirus in Darkest 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 6,968 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 346 fatalities caused by the virus in 24 hours, the highest figures since the beginning of the outbreak.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new fatalities and infections raise the overall death toll and the total number of cases to 33,299 and 581,824, respectively.

So far, she added, 463,611 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,995 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,786,769 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.