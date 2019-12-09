Snapback Mechanism Shelved by E3 for Now: Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary commission meeting on Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said the snapback mechanism was by no means mooted in the most recent meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna.

The speculations about implementation of the snapback mechanism, which have been raised as a propaganda campaign against Iran, have been laid aside for now, he added.

At the present time, Iran is only a month away from taking the fifth step in a phased reduction of its commitments to the JCPOA, Araqchi noted, saying there are various ideas about carrying out the next step.

Iran will decide what step to take in the final days before the deadline, Araqchi said about a further reduction in Tehran’s JCPAO commitments.

The remaining parties to the nuclear deal have been reminded in the recent meeting that if Iran does not enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA, it will definitely take the new step to scale back its commitment to the accord, Araqchi stressed.

He finally hailed Iran’s move towards self-sufficiency and the exploitation of its domestic potential for growth in all fields, saying the country has been standing against the US policy of sanctions and maximum pressure.