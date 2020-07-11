Smuggled Iranian Antiquities to Return Home from Austria

Ancient artefacts belonging to Iran have been handed over to the Iranian representative in Austria via legal formalities.

The antique objects had been illegally taken out of Iran by profiteers and smuggled into Austria.

The antiquities were delivered to the Iranian representative in Austria on July 9, 2020 under a judicial cooperation agreement between the two countries with the cooperation of Iran and Austria’s Interpol offices.

Present at the ceremony were top Vienna police officials as well as the Iranian representative, who expressed gratitude to Austria’s police and prosecutor’s office for their cooperation in discovering and returning the antique items.

He said the cooperation was a sign of deep-rooted historical and cultural relations between the two countries, calling for expansion of those ties.

The artifacts will be returned to Iran as soon as possible.