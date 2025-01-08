Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

EU spokesperson on Geneva talks: Regular communication with Iran maintained

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and EU Flags

A European Union spokesperson, speaking ahead of the new round of talks between Iran and three European countries, has stated that the EU, as the coordinator of the JCPOA nuclear deal, has maintained regular communication with Iran.

In exclusive talks to IRNA, the EU spokesperson, who asked not to be named, made these remarks in response to a question from an IRNA reporter about the potential presence of an EU representative at the upcoming meeting.

The new round of talks between Iran and the UK, France, and Germany is scheduled for next Monday in Geneva.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has noted that the discussions would focus on reviewing issues and setting frameworks, though the outcome remains uncertain.

The previous round of talks was held on November 30, 2024, in Geneva, described by Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as a “brainstorming session.”

It addressed the latest bilateral developments, regional issues, Iran’s nuclear program, and the lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions.

Despite significant differences and challenges, both sides agreed to continue diplomatic efforts.

Experts believe that the upcoming talks could be a positive step towards reviving the JCPOA, even though serious differences remain.

Iran has expressed its readiness to engage in nuclear negotiations based on mutual respect and interests, aiming for a constructive and prompt agreement.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks