Thursday, March 17, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHomelandCultural HeritageHandicrafts

Smuggled Iranian antiquities return home, displayed at Iran Natl. Museum

By IFP Editorial Staff
Smuggled Iranian antiquities
Ancient pottery originally unearthed in the western Iranian region of Bookan, has been put on show at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran, after being returned home from Switzerland.

The collection of enameled clay bricks and manuscripts had been kept in a warehouse on the border between Italy and Switzerland.

The pottery is estimated to date back more than 3,000 years.
The illegal owner of the antiquities intended to sell them to the Louvre Museum or the Museum of London.

After examining the antique items, experts realized that they originally belonged to Iran, and that they had been smuggled out of the country.

Accordingly, a lawsuit was filed to look into the matter.

Iranian authorities assisted by experts at the Louvre Museum and the Museum of London have been pursuing the case through legal channels in recent years.

The bricks bear images of winged creatures or geometric shapes.

Studies have revealed that the patterns date back to the pre-Achaemenid era.
Archeologists believe the clay bricks were originally part of a building in what is today known as Bookan.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 21

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks