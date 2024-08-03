Situation in West Bank ‘worsening daily’: UNRWA

“The situation in the West Bank is worsening daily. Nur Shams and Tulkarm (refugee) camps are suffering from water shortages and electricity outages,” UNRWA said in a statement.

It added that the Israeli army’s “operations continue causing destruction and threatening the lives of people in the area.”

The UN agency described the Israeli attacks in the West Bank as a “silent war”, urging for its end.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 39,500 victims in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

More than 590 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.