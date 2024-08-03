Media WireMiddle East

Situation in West Bank ‘worsening daily’: UNRWA

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Palestine

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the situation in the occupied West Bank is deteriorating amid ongoing Israeli raids.

“The situation in the West Bank is worsening daily. Nur Shams and Tulkarm (refugee) camps are suffering from water shortages and electricity outages,” UNRWA said in a statement.

It added that the Israeli army’s “operations continue causing destruction and threatening the lives of people in the area.”

The UN agency described the Israeli attacks in the West Bank as a “silent war”, urging for its end.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, amid a deadly Israeli offensive that has killed nearly 39,500 victims in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

More than 590 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks