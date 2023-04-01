Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...
CustomIFP ExclusiveReligion

Simple iftar in the holy shrine of Imam Reza, during Ramadan in Iran’s Mashhad

By IFP Editorial Staff

During the holy month of Ramadan, the pilgrims of Imam Reza, the eight Shia Imam, will be served with hot food and iftar in the northeastern city of Mashhad. 

See the pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks