In his shower-free streak, Amoo Haji would argue that if he took a bath, he would get sick and die. That prophecy, curiously enough, proved self-fulfilling.

While he had found a way out of the washing ritual every time, he was finally given a bath several months back.

On Sunday, he died. He was 94 and a lifetime celibate.

Villagers held a vigil for a man they had come to revere in spite of themselves on Tuesday.