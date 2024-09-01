Shooter Sareh Javanmardi grabs first gold medal for Iran at 2024 Paralympics

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games gold medalist scored 236.8 points to finish in first place and win the gold medal.

Her Turkish opponent Aysel Ozgan earned 231.1 points to land in the second spot and scoop up the silver medal. Indian female athlete Rubina Francis collected 211.1 points altogether and received the bronze.

Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran has also claimed a silver medal in the Women’s Individual Compound Open of the 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Alireza Bakht and Hamed Haghshenas have also claimed two bronze medals in the 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Iranian athletes have already taken home seven medals – one gold, four silvers and two bronzes – and the Islamic Republic is in the 21th slot of the medal count table.

The Islamic Republic of Iran National Paralympic Committee has dispatched a 65-strong delegation to the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Iranian sportsmen and women are in action in 10 different sports.