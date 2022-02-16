Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Shamkhani: US, Europe failed test of fulfilling commitments

By IFP Editorial Staff
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says the US and Europe have failed the test of fulfilling their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

Ali Shamkhan said in a tweet that the JCPOA is now an empty nutshell in terms of economic benefits and sanctions removal. He promised that Iran will not hold any negotiations with the “unfaithful” US and Europe beyond the JCPOA. 

By Europe, Shamkhani means the European Union and the EU’s troika that are parties to the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal. 

His comments come as efforts are continuing in the Austrian capital to resuscitate the agreement and get the anti-Iran sanctions terminated. 

Iran says it will be difficult to enter into a deal if the US does not lift all sanctions and does not commit to not violate or leave the deal again. 

Former US President Donal Trump withdrew Washington from JCPOA in 2018 leaving the internationally-recognized agreement in disarray.

