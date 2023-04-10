Shamkhani: Armed conflict and tension in Caucasus won’t be in anyone’s interest

Ali Shamkhani’s talks with Armen Gregorian were held in Tehran on Sunday during which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Shamkhani said one characteristic of the Tehran-Yerevan economic and political relations is that they are stable.

He noted that Iran’s unchangeable policy is to interact with neighbors. Shamkhani added that Iran also advises all sides to resolve regional disputes through peaceful means using neighborly ties and joint efforts.

The Iranian security chief also said tension and armed conflict in the Caucasus region will not be in the interest of any country. Shamkhani further warned against any effort to change the geographical map of the southern Caucasus, saying this would fuel tension and will serve the interests of the enemies of the region’s security and stability.

He said the Caucasus is now at a critical juncture and expressed hope that the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be able to manage tensions by exercising restraint.

The Armenian security chief for his part said that his country’s people and government consider expanding ties with Iran as a priority of Armenia’s foreign policy.

Gregorian described Iran as a key regional country and congratulated Tehran on its recent normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.

He maintained that regional crises can only be resolved through dialog and interaction.