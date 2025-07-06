Severe sandstorm hits Iran’s southeast, wind speed exceeds 100 km/h

According to Mohsen Heidari, Director General of the provincial Meteorological Organization, winds peaked at 101 km/h in Zabol, reducing horizontal visibility at the city’s airport to just 1,200 meters.

Heidari noted that the seasonal “120-day winds” have intensified across the northern areas of the province. In nearby Zahak, wind speeds reached 75 km/h, and visibility dropped to 1,500 meters.

The advancing dust front also impacted Zahedan, the provincial capital, where visibility at the airport was reduced to 2,000 meters.

Heidari warned that strong winds and dust storms are expected to persist in northern parts of the province through midweek. In some areas, the conditions may escalate into full dust storms.

Authorities advised vulnerable groups, including respiratory patients, the elderly, and children, to avoid unnecessary outdoor activity. Caution was also urged for drivers, farmers, and construction workers, particularly in high-risk areas and during periods of reduced visibility.