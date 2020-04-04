Several Natl. Icons Rush to Help Needy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak in Iran

Wrestling icons Rasoul Khadem, Hassan Rahimi and Komeil Qassemi, along with Parviz Parastoui, a distinguished star of stage and screen, are taking aid packages to low-income families.

Rasoul Khadem is a former Iranian wrestler who won a Bronze medal in the 1992 Summer Olympics and a gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics. He was also the 1994 and 1995 world champion and the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996 Asian champion. He was the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Wrestling Federation from January 4, 2014 to November 3, 2018. He was also the technical director of Iran’s wrestling national teams and head coach of Iran’s freestyle wrestling national team from January 2012 to 2018.

Hassan Rahimi is another Iranian wrestler who has won several medals and was crowned the champion in 2013.

Komeil Qassemi is another former Iranian wrestler who won a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 120 kg event at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Parviz Parastoui is also a popular and famous actor who has appeared in numerous movies and TV series.