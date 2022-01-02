Several armed villains killed in fierce fighting in SE Iran

“Today, which is Saturday January 1, 2022, following firefights in recent days between the forces of the IRGC’s Qods Base in the southeast of the country, troops at the base managed to identify the hideout and whereabouts of a number of notorious armed villains in the General Korin Region in Sistan and Baluchestan Province by keeping a close watch and conducting a complicated intelligence operation,” said an IRGC statement.

A notorious leader of the bandits called “Gholam Shahbakhsh” and five others were killed with five more wounded in the fierce fighting, added the statement.

“The villains’ hideout and whereabouts were completely destroyed, too,” it said.

Three local militiamen fighting alongside IRGC troops were also killed in the shootouts.