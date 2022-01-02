Sunday, January 2, 2022
type here...
PoliticsSecurityIFP Exclusive

Several armed villains killed in fierce fighting in SE Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that a number of armed bandits have been killed in shootouts with its troops in the southeast of the country.

“Today, which is Saturday January 1, 2022, following firefights in recent days between the forces of the IRGC’s Qods Base in the southeast of the country, troops at the base managed to identify the hideout and whereabouts of a number of notorious armed villains in the General Korin Region in Sistan and Baluchestan Province by keeping a close watch and conducting a complicated intelligence operation,” said an IRGC statement.

A notorious leader of the bandits called “Gholam Shahbakhsh” and five others were killed with five more wounded in the fierce fighting, added the statement.

“The villains’ hideout and whereabouts were completely destroyed, too,” it said.
Three local militiamen fighting alongside IRGC troops were also killed in the shootouts.

Previous articleEx-Iran FM: World needs fighters like Soleimani, not warmongers like Trump
Next articleIsrael army pounds besieged Gaza Strip

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks