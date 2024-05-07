Senior Iran general says US seeks targeting all Muslim world

Major General Salami made the remarks in a ceremony on Tuesday that marked the 40th day after the martyrdom of seven senior Iranian military advisors in an Israeli missile strike on Iran’s consulate in the Syria capital, Damascus.

The top commander said, “The borders that separate Islamic countries from each other and give them an independent political identity, will never ward off the basic policy of arrogance towards them.”

“The US-centered arrogance to dominate the Muslim world knows no boundaries and sees Muslims in a unified and continuous structure,” he warned.

Major General Salami said Iranian forces will move beyond the conventional borders and will block the path for the enemies in Eastern Mediterranean.

The Iranian commander also warned the deployment of forces by hegemonic powers will bring nothing but destruction to the region, and added the IRGC Quds Force’s mission is to block the enemy’s penetration in Islamic lands.

He also referred to the months-long Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, terming Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the resistance factions inside the Israeli-occupied territories as the biggest victory for the Palestinian movements and the biggest loss for the Israeli regime in its history.