Saudi team in Syria to discuss reopening of embassy

The delegation headed by Ghazi bin Rafea al-Anzi, a ministry of foreign affairs’ official, met with Syria’s Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan at the headquarters of the foreign affairs ministry in the capital Damascus, the report added.

During the meeting, al-Anzi thanked Sousan for the warm welcome and for facilitating the arrival procedure.

Meanwhile, Sousan said the ministry was fully ready to offer all the support needed to facilitate the team’s task.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Syria agreed to resume diplomatic ties.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with President Bashar Assad in Damascus on April 18. His visit came days after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited the Kngdom.

On May 9, Saudi Arabia said that it will allow its diplomats to resume work in Damascus, more than a decade after withdrawing them over the Syrian war.

Syria was reinstated in the Arab League after a 12-year suspension in May.

Assad attended the League’s 32nd summit in Jeddah last week where he hailed the meeting as a “historic opportunity” to address crises across the region.