Saudi team in Iran’s Mashhad to pursue re-opening of Consulate

The delegation was welcomed at Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport, by Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, head of the representative office of the Iranian Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Khorasan Razavi Province.

While welcoming the Saudi delegation, Beheshti Monfared expressed hope that with the activation of the political missions of the two countries, relations between the two important and Muslim countries in the region will be expanded and the nationals of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be able to travel to the two countries as in the past.

For his part, Nasser bin Awad al-Ghannoum head of the Saudi delegation, thanked the officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for the warm welcome and the facilitation of the Saudi delegation’s trip to Iran.

He expressed hope that the revival of relations between the two countries will bring blessings and increase cooperation between the countries of the region.

Last week, the Saudi Arabian delegation visited the kingdom’s Embassy and diplomatic missions in Iran.

In turn, the technical delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran traveled to Saudi Arabia to pave the way for the re-opening of the country’s Embassy in Riyadh as well as its Consulate and representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.