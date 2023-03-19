Sunday, March 19, 2023
Official: Saudi King invites Iranian president to Riyadh 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The deputy chief of staff for political affairs of the Iranian president says Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has invited President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the kingdom following the recent restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

In a tweet, Mohamamd Jamshidi said King Salman extended the invitation to the Iranian president in a letter and that President Raisi has welcomed the invitation.

Jamshidi noted that in the letter, the Saudi monarch has called for strong economic and regional cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well. Tehran and Riyadh agreed at a meeting brokered by China to normalize ties.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by protesters following Riyadh’s execution of a Shia Muslim cleric.

