Official: Saudi King invites Iranian president to Riyadh 

In a tweet, Mohamamd Jamshidi said King Salman extended the invitation to the Iranian president in a letter and that President Raisi has welcomed the invitation.

Jamshidi noted that in the letter, the Saudi monarch has called for strong economic and regional cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well. Tehran and Riyadh agreed at a meeting brokered by China to normalize ties.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was attacked by protesters following Riyadh’s execution of a Shia Muslim cleric.