Saudi foreign minister to visit Tehran soon

The top Saudi diplomat made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian in Cape Town, South African.

The two top diplomats sat down for talks on the sidelines of a foreign ministerial BRICS summit, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China as well as ‘Friends of BRICS’.

Bin Farhan thanked the Iranian side for the valuable assistance in welcoming the Saudi technical delegation in order to lay the groundwork for the opening of the Saudi Embassy and Consulate in Iran.

He added that with the very good bilateral cooperation, the two sides quickly passed the stages of appointing ambassadors and setting the stage for the opening of political and consular missions, and the two states are moving towards a new stage in their relations, which will serve the interests of the two nations and the entire region.

For his part, Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction with the good progress made in bilateral ties, saying the ambassadors of the two countries have been introduced fortunately and the stage has been set for the opening of the Embassies and Consulates of the two countries.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for making preparations and providing facilities for Iran’s Hajj pilgrims.

The top Iranian diplomat added that in the previous talks, the two sides discussed the necessity of strengthening the commercial and economic relations between the two countries, and that his Saudi counterpart’s upcoming visit to Tehran will be an opportunity for further discussions and exchange of views aimed at boosting bilateral relations in various fields.

He also considered BRICS as a new opportunity for multilateral cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and other member countries of this group.