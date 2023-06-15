Saudi foreign minister ‘due in Iran on Saturday for high-level talks, mission reopenning’

The top Saudi diplomat and his delegation will visit Tehran on Saturday to hold a series of talks with senior Iranian officials, Tasnim news agency reported.

Sources had earlier said the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will officially reopen during the visit.

In early June, the two top diplomats held a meeting in South Africa on the process of restoring ties and boosting bilateral and regional cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and other missions after seven years.