Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Saudi FM: Our hands are extended toward Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan has said talks with Iran must be based on the shared stance of Persian Gulf countries, adding “Our hands are extended toward Iran”.

He was speaking at a press conference alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the (P)GCC members.

The Saudi foreign minister said they want to invite Iran to peace, cooperation and adherence to principles of international legitimacy and good neighborliness.

Farhan also spoke about talks meant to revive the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA. He said the revival of the agreement will be a good event.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran and Saudi Arabia are two big and influential countries in the region and that Tehran has not completely severed ties with Riyadh.

Amirabdollahain also referred to progress in talks between the two sides and welcomed normalization of relations.

