Thursday, June 15, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Saudi Embassy in Iran will officially resume activities next week: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

The spokesman for the Iranian administration says the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will officially resume activities next Iranian week, which will start on Saturday.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the announcement on Thursday, hours after a report that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would pay a visit to the Islamic Republic on Saturday.

Asked by reporters about the timing of the official re-opening of the Saudi Embassy, the spokesman said, “The Saudi foreign minister will be visiting Iran and will take a set of measures in that regard.”

Jahromi underlined the administration’s agenda to pursue of balanced foreign policy.

Iranian media had earlier reported that the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will officially reopen during the foreign minister’s visit.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and other missions after seven years.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks