Saudi Embassy in Iran will officially resume activities next week: Official

Ali Bahadori Jahromi made the announcement on Thursday, hours after a report that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would pay a visit to the Islamic Republic on Saturday.

Asked by reporters about the timing of the official re-opening of the Saudi Embassy, the spokesman said, “The Saudi foreign minister will be visiting Iran and will take a set of measures in that regard.”

Jahromi underlined the administration’s agenda to pursue of balanced foreign policy.

Iranian media had earlier reported that the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Tehran will officially reopen during the foreign minister’s visit.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and other missions after seven years.