Sunday, May 19, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyIncidents

Saudi Arabia, Turkey respond to Iranian president’s helicopter accident

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern following reports of a helicopter accident involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation.

The ministry stated, “We confirm that Saudi Arabia stands with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this difficult time. Our government reaffirms its readiness to provide any needed assistance to Iranian relief organizations.”

Similarly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his sorrow over the incident.

“I am deeply saddened that my brother, President Ebrahim Raisi, and his delegation have experienced a helicopter accident,” Erdogan said. “We are closely monitoring the situation in full coordination with Iranian officials and are ready to offer any necessary support.”

Erdogan added, “On behalf of my nation, I extend my best wishes to the people and government of our neighboring, friendly, and brotherly country, Iran. I hope to soon receive good news about the president and his delegation.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks