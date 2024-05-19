Saudi Arabia, Turkey respond to Iranian president’s helicopter accident

The ministry stated, “We confirm that Saudi Arabia stands with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this difficult time. Our government reaffirms its readiness to provide any needed assistance to Iranian relief organizations.”

Similarly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his sorrow over the incident.

“I am deeply saddened that my brother, President Ebrahim Raisi, and his delegation have experienced a helicopter accident,” Erdogan said. “We are closely monitoring the situation in full coordination with Iranian officials and are ready to offer any necessary support.”

Erdogan added, “On behalf of my nation, I extend my best wishes to the people and government of our neighboring, friendly, and brotherly country, Iran. I hope to soon receive good news about the president and his delegation.”