Monday, March 7, 2022
Russia’s Aeroflot suspending flights to Tehran as of Tuesday

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Russian embassy in Tehran has declared that Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot is suspending all flights to Tehran until the end of April.

Aeroflot said Saturday that it will halt all international flights except to Belarus beginning Tuesday.

Aeroflot’s statement said “circumstances that hinder operating flights” drove its announcement.

The move comes after the country’s aviation agency recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes suspend passenger and cargo flights abroad.

The U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union announced this week that they are barring Russian-owned and –operated flights from entering their airspaces in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

