Russian, Iranian, Turkish, Syrian diplomats to meet in Moscow

It is expected that the consultations on the matter held in the Russian capital will be of a technical nature and will allow to begin planning for talks between the top diplomats of the four countries.

The meeting between the senior diplomats had been previously scheduled for March but was postponed.

As Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS, the decision to postpone the meeting was made because some partners were not quite ready for it.

According to a source, all participating delegations have already arrived in Moscow in order to hold the necessary “consultations to prepare for a meeting of foreign ministers”.