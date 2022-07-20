Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Erdogan: Astana process, most effective measure to push political solution for Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Astana peace process, launched in 2017 at the initiative of Iran, Russia and Turkey to tackle the tensions in Syria, is the best format for a political solution to the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country.

After the seventh summit of the Astana process held on Tuesday in Tehran, Erdogan said, “Once again, we reviewed our measures to create an atmosphere of peace and stability in Syria so that a political solution becomes feasible,” pointing out, “The Astana process format is the most effective measure that facilitates a political solution in this regard.”

Erdogan said the main problem in Syria is the militants in northern parts of the Arab country, and Turkey is determined to root out the foreign-backed militants.

The Turkish president also stressed Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the guarantors of the Astana process, have to spare no effort to ensure the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be convened, warning failure of efforts to write a new constitution for Syria would lead to the failure of the Astana process.

The tripartite summit in Tehran ended by a final statement, underling the resolve to continue the cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also joined his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in the Tehran summit.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks