Erdogan: Astana process, most effective measure to push political solution for Syria

After the seventh summit of the Astana process held on Tuesday in Tehran, Erdogan said, “Once again, we reviewed our measures to create an atmosphere of peace and stability in Syria so that a political solution becomes feasible,” pointing out, “The Astana process format is the most effective measure that facilitates a political solution in this regard.”

Erdogan said the main problem in Syria is the militants in northern parts of the Arab country, and Turkey is determined to root out the foreign-backed militants.

The Turkish president also stressed Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the guarantors of the Astana process, have to spare no effort to ensure the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be convened, warning failure of efforts to write a new constitution for Syria would lead to the failure of the Astana process.

The tripartite summit in Tehran ended by a final statement, underling the resolve to continue the cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also joined his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in the Tehran summit.