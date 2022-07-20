President Raisi in meeting with Putin: Iran-Russia anti-terror campaign brings peace to ME

President Putin who is visiting Iran to attend the Astana Peace Process Guarantor Countries went to the President’s Office for a meeting with President Raisi on Tuesday evening.

The two sides in the meeting discussed the latest status of bilateral ties, which has grown drastically during the recent months, especially in economic, security, infrastructure, energy, trade, and industrial fields, expressed satisfaction over the reached progress, and expressed will for further strengthening the bilateral ties.

They also agreed about the reached progress in campaign against terrorism, and stressed need for expansion of cooperation in regional and international fields, especially in strengthening regional cooperation and securing the stability of independent countries.

President Raisi stated that the expansion of bilateral relations is noticeable, arguing that after his meeting with President Putin in Moscow, and in Ashgabat, the process of expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation has been continuous, and it is still in need of further strengthening.

The president added that the record of successful bilateral cooperation in anti-terrorism cooperation in Syria paved the way for cooperation in the region to boost security and stability.

He noted that in the West Asia region those countries that claimed to be involved in campaign against terrorism had not taken any effective step in that regard, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Russia in their serious cooperation in campaign against terrorism, have proved their honesty and serious will.

Putin stated in the meeting that he is pleased to be in Iran, whose nation’s hospitality is famous, and welcomed comprehensive cooperation, especially in security and international fields.

“Iran and Russia have great shares in resolving the Syrian crisis,” he added.