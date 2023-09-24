Russia, Iran, Turkey FMs to keep trying to resolve Syria situation

“The parties had a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and around it with a focus on the need to ensure lasting stability in the country. In this regard, the key role of the Astana group was highlighted and the three countries’ determination was reaffirmed to continue joint efforts to contribute to resolving the situation in Syria based on strict compliance with the principles of respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also highlighted “the need to mobilize foreign aid to Syria, particularly to ensure its post-conflict reconstruction and promote the return of Syrian refugees to their home country”, it added.

The ministry noted that the three foreign ministers had also held consultations with the UN secretary general’s Special Envoy For Syria Geir Pedersen.

“They discussed ways to promote the political process led and owned by the Syrian people with the assistance of the United Nations. The parties paid attention to the need to ensure the effective activities of the intra-Syrian Constitutional Committee, and considered issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need in accordance with the norms and principles of international law,” the foreign ministry concluded.

Iran and Russia, as the allies of the Syrian government, as well as Turkey, which sides with the opposition, set up the Astana peace process in January 2017 intending to put an end to the Syrian conflict through the involvement of the Syrian government and the opposition.