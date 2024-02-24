Russian economic delegation heading for Tehran: Iran ambassador

The team comprises between 160 to 170 executives and experts from Russian ministries and state organizations as well as some institutes from the country’s private sector, Kazem Jalali told IRNA.

“The meetings of the joint commission are to be held on Monday and Tuesday,” he noted.

“Committees will present their proposals to a meeting of the chairpeople and members of the joint commission next Wednesday,” Jalali explained.

“Almost all issues but one have been finalized in the executive agreement for a project to construct the Rasht-Astara railroad,” added the Iranian ambassador.

“We hope this remaining issue will be resolved by the time the meeting of the two countries’ joint commission will be held and [we hope] this executive agreement will be signed in Tehran,” he said.